Bloomberg: Next loan tranche to Greece to reach 8.5 bln€

The next loan tranche to Greece is expected to reach 8.5 billion euros, according to a report by Bloomberg, which quoted two unnamed officials.

The development, of course, depends on an expected "green light" by Euro zone finance ministers, who convene the same day in Luxembourg.

The initial disbursement was to reach 7.4 billion euros, more than enough to cover roughly seven billion euros in loans maturing the same month - mostly older bailout loans.

EU Commission vice-president for the euro and social dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis quoted by Bloomberg as saying the loan tranche will be more than enough to cover Athens' obligation next month