Lamda-led consortium clears another hurdle in Helleniko property redevelopment project

The consortium that was awarded the real estate concession to develop the massive Helleniko site in southeast coastal Athens on Thursday submitted an integrated development plan (IDP) for the entire projecct, called Hellenikon-Agios Kosmas.

The IDP was submitted by Hellinikon Global SA and Athens-based Lamda Development SA at the offices of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund, Greece's privatization agency.

The Helleniko project is billed as one of the biggest real estate developments in Europe and a closely watched privatization in the still bailout-dependent country.