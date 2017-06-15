Moscovici expresses certainty over agreemennt at Eurogroup

EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici expressed his conviction that an agreement will be reached at Thursday's Eurogroup, one that satisfies all sides.

Moscovici repeated, as he's done over the past several weeks, that Greece has fulfilled its obligations to creditors, including painful "prior actions" that deal with pension cuts, lowering the tax-free income threshold and labor markets reforms.

Conversely, he again said Greece's partners should assume their responsibilities so that a pending loan tranche is disbursed. He also noted that the Commission is ready to support Greece and the Greek people, so that an economic recovery is achieved.

Moscovici has emerged as one of Athens' most vocal supporters among top European officials.