Dijsselbloem: No debt relief measures for Greece expected on Thurs.

Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem on Thursday told reporters on Thursday that the Greek debt issue will be bumped to 2018, while a long-overdue second review of the Greek bailout will be achieved at a same-day Eurogroup meeting.

The Eurogroup head and Dutch finance minister made the comments just before entering a session of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which precedes the actual Eurogroup meeting. Dijsselbloem said Eurozone finance ministers are not expected to detail and specify further Greek debt relief measures.

Conversely, he said creditors are in agreement that the leftist-rightist government has fulfilled the prior actions demanded by the former.