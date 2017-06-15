For Greece 'consolation prize' will be QE inclusion at Eurogroup

Thursday, 15 June 2017 14:42
UPD:14:43
By N. Bellos

The Greek side may be wagering much of its political "capital" in achieving some form of debt relief at Thursday's Eurogroup meeting, nevertheless one "consolation prize" is the re-inclusion of Greek bonds in the ECB's quantitative easing (QE) stimulus program.

If the greater goal is missed, then the Tsipras government will aim to at least to get a "road map" for QE, primarily steps to designate Greece's debt as sustainable by the ECB.

According to a source that spoke with "N" from Brussels, Euro zone finance ministers will attempt to agree on language that ensures the "sustainability" component, aimed at both the ECB and the IMF.

