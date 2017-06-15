For Greece 'consolation prize' will be QE inclusion at Eurogroup

By N. Bellos

The Greek side may be wagering much of its political "capital" in achieving some form of debt relief at Thursday's Eurogroup meeting, nevertheless one "consolation prize" is the re-inclusion of Greek bonds in the ECB's quantitative easing (QE) stimulus program.

If the greater goal is missed, then the Tsipras government will aim to at least to get a "road map" for QE, primarily steps to designate Greece's debt as sustainable by the ECB.

According to a source that spoke with "N" from Brussels, Euro zone finance ministers will attempt to agree on language that ensures the "sustainability" component, aimed at both the ECB and the IMF.