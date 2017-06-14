Moscovici on Greek issue: Eurozone members shouldn't 'play with fire'

EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Wednesday reiterated his support for the Greek side ahead of Thursday’s Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg, warning Euro zone members not to “play with fire”.

He again called on creditors, in fact, to fulfill their obligations, as he stressed.

Moscovici, who holds the all-important monetary affairs portfolio on the Commission, has emerged as one of Athens’ staunchest allies on the European level.

In an interview published by the French daily “Le Parisien”, the EU Commissioner repeated that the Greek side has fulfilled all its obligations, including painful measures, just as another round of pension cuts.

Moscovici said a “lack of confidence”, primarily between the IMF and Germany, was responsible for failure to reach an agreement so far.