Cabinet meeting abruptly called for Tues.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' office on Monday announced that a previously unscheduled Cabinet meeting will be held on Tuesday, two days before a crucial Eurogroup meeting convenes. The latter meeting serves as the latest "unofficial deadline" for concluding the second review of the current Greek bailout program.

According to press reports, the leftist Greek premier will brief his ministers over recent contacts and negotiations with creditors' representatives ahead of the gathering of the Euro zone's finance ministers.

Besides the overdue review, which was originally set to have concluded last year, the leftist-rightist coalition government in Athens has invested much of its remaining political "capital" in achieving medium-term debt relief from its European partners.