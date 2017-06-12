Οne fatality reported from quake damage on isle of Lesvos

The body of a 43-year-old woman was pulled from the rubble of a residence in the village of Vrisa, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, hours after a strong earthquake was recorded in the early afternoon, with an epicenter south of the isle.

According to local residents, nine out of 10 of the older stone-built structures in the village have collapsed or sustained major damages, whereas the new constructions fared better.

Several older buildings also sustained major damages in the Plomari township, where the dome of the local church also collapsed.

Authorities are still assessing the damage done to the large island, as well as nearby Hios (Chios).