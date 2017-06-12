Le Maire in Athens; presents details of French plan to peg Greek GDP growth with debt relief

Monday, 12 June 2017 18:04
UPD:18:05
SOOC/Nikos Libertas

Bruno Le Maire met with Alexis Tsipras
A- A A+

Visiting French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire reportedly presented a "compromise solution" over the Greek debt issue in talks with the country's top leadership in Athens on Monday.

In statements after meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, the new French minister said "all necessary actions" are being taken to find a solution at Thursday's Eurogroup.

Essentially, the French proposal favors a mechanism whereby Greek GDP growth is pegged to debt relief, i.e. if GDP growth accelerates then debt relief is rendered unnecessary, and vice versa. Press reports last week had first hinted at the proposal, which Paris expects to table at the Eurogroup meeting in Strasbourg on Thursday.

Additionally, he said it was in Europe's interest and in the interests of Euro zone stability to achieve an agreement at the Thursday meeting, while mentioning that the current Greek government has taken significant reforms.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών