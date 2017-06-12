EZ scenario eyes greater bailout tranche, 'tangible' support for Athens

By T. Tsiros

ttsiros@naftemporiki.gr

Discussions are reportedly continuing at the top Eurogroup echelons over what "offset" measures can be offered to the embattled Tsipras government over the coming months, given last week's latest ratification by the Greek government of a final round of "prior actions".

According to reports, the mood in Brussels is that "something tangible" has to be given to the Greek side as a reward for its latest sacrifices, something beyond the expected conclusion of the year-long delayed second review of the Greek program. Whatever debt relief - the coveted goal on the part of Athens - still appears as a complicated matter that has less chances of succes.



Another scenario on the table is a higher loan tranche being disbursed to Athens next month, up to nine billion euros from the scheduled seven billion euros. If such a prospect materializes then the "remainder" of the loan, after covering maturities expiring in July, would reach two billion euros.

Stepped up contacts will continue this week, beginning on Monday with a visit to Athens by French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, so that a decision to conclude the second review of the Greek program is achieved at Thursday's Eurogroup. Otherwise, the next "unofficial deadline" will be bumped to a summit meeting a week later - a prospect that all sides want to avoid.