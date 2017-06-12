State will expropriate properties damaged in lignite complex landslide; 25 mln tons affected

The Greek government on Sunday announced that it would proceed with the obligatory expropriation of properties damaged in major landslide a day earlier at an open lignite pit in the Amyntaio site, in northern Florina prefecture.

The decision, issued by the relevant environment and energy ministry, affects a handful of residences and farm houses in the village of Anargyron

In a statement issued by the president of the state-run power company (PPC), which holds an almost exclusive right to exploit lignite deposits in Greece, said the utility will assume its responsibility towards the local residents who sustained property damages in the landslide.

The landslide affected an open mining surface extending some three kilometers, with initial estimates pointing to 25 million tons of lignite covered up - calculated at 500 million euros in current commercial rates. Significant damage was also done to heavy equipment and facilities at the site.

A report is pending by the power company on exactly what caused the unprecedented man-made disaster.