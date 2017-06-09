EIU continues to maintain forecast of 1.2% Greek GDP growth in 2017

The Economist Intelligence Unit this week stood by its forecast for Greek GDP growth of 1.2 percent in 2017, a week after the country’s statistics bureau announced that a revised figure for Q1 2017 showed a 0.4-percent hike.

Moreover, the EIU expressed reservations over relations between Athens and its creditors in the coming months, as it noted.

More ominously, EIU said the major revision for the first quarter – going from a previous forecast of -0.5 percent to 0.4 percent, which is nearly a one percentage point difference – again raises issues dealing the Greek agency’s (EL.STAT) methodology.