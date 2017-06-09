Ombudsman's office to probe report of illegal return of Turkish asylum seekers; denial of abortion procedure

Greece’s ombudsman will reportedly investigate claims that Greek authorities illegally returned Turkish nationals that recently sought international protection after fleeing from the neighboring country, as well as another high-profile incident involving anesthesiologists at a public hospital who’ve purportedly refused to participate in pregnancy terminations.

The goal of the investigation is to confirm the veracity of the claims involving the illegal deportation of Turkish nationals seeking political asylum, and if proven true, what if any actions were taken afterwards.

The ombudsman’s office will also probe widely circulated reports claiming that anesthesiologists at a public hospital on the island of Samos declined to participate in abortions by citing moral reasons.

