Pupil, 11, killed by stray bullet during school event in NW Athens

Friday, 09 June 2017 13:06
UPD:13:07
Eurokinissi/ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ
A- A A+

An 11-year-old elementary pupil was killed by stray bullet that struck him in the head during a school event in a northeast Athens district on Thursday evening, authorities said on Friday.

The tragic incident was confirmed by a coroner's report, after initial reports pointed to the youth's collapse and a subsequent head injury during the fall.

However, the coroner discovered both the fatal head injury and the bullet lodged in the victim's skull.

The incident occurred in the working-class district of Acharnes, northwest of downtown Athens, as a school event was taking place to mark the end of the academic year.

An intense police investigation is underway, while several people have been brought in for questioning, reports state.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών