Pupil, 11, killed by stray bullet during school event in NW Athens

An 11-year-old elementary pupil was killed by stray bullet that struck him in the head during a school event in a northeast Athens district on Thursday evening, authorities said on Friday.

The tragic incident was confirmed by a coroner's report, after initial reports pointed to the youth's collapse and a subsequent head injury during the fall.

However, the coroner discovered both the fatal head injury and the bullet lodged in the victim's skull.

The incident occurred in the working-class district of Acharnes, northwest of downtown Athens, as a school event was taking place to mark the end of the academic year.

An intense police investigation is underway, while several people have been brought in for questioning, reports state.