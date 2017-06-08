EWG's Wieser: Almost certain deal at Eurogroup over review; IMF demands standing over Greek bailout

The head of the EuroWorking Group Thomas Wieser appeared absolutely confident over the prospects of a conclusion to the long-delayed review of the Greek program being achieved at the coming June 15 Eurogroup meeting.

In comments carried by the Austrian daily Salzburger Nachrichten circulated on Thursday, Wieser said the agreement will foresee the scheduled release of the next tranche in bailout loans to Greece and include what he termed a "commitment" by the IMF to support the Greek program.

Nevertheless, in answer to the standing question of whether the Fund will return to the Greek program as a lender, the top EZ official merely repeated that this development requires a common sustainability report for the Greek debt, i.e. no IMF money until it's satisfied that the country's debt load is sustainable.

A regularly scheduled EWG meeting will convene on Thursday.

According to sources in Brussels on Wednesday, the current negotiations are taking place at a political level.