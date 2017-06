The GEK Terna construction group on Wednesday announced quarterly consolidated sales of 262.4 million euros, down from 281.9 in the corresponding quarter of 2016.

The group’s EBITDA reached 68.9 million euros, down from 72.1 million euros, compared to Q1 2016, a decrease of 4.4 percent. Pre-tax profits reached 37.2 million euros, slightly down from 40.8 in the previous quarter. After-tax profits stood at 17.8 million euros, down from 23.8 million in Q1 2016.