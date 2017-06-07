Shipping, oil tycoon Vardinogiannis: Motor Oil group steers clear of politics in country

By G. Kanoupakis

jkan@naftemporiki.gr

Motor Oil president Vardis Vardinogiannis, one of Greece's most influential industrial and business leaders, on Thursday reiterated during a group shareholders' meeting that the refinery and retail conglomerate continues to steer clear of politics in the country.

"The company has its people to think about, its employees and the country," he said in reply to shareholders' questions, including one over the prospect of the Motor Oil group participating in hydrocarbon exploration in Greek waters and land.

He declined to draw comparisons between his group, founded by the Vardinogiannis family in the 1960s, and the Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.Pe) group, which is partially state-owned and managed, given that the latter is increasingly active in exploration and drilling activities.