Six Greek protected designation food products on list in negotiations between EU, China

Wednesday, 07 June 2017 10:41
Six well-known Greek food products, which currently enjoy protected designation of origin (PDO) in Europe, are included in a list to be deliberated in negotiations as part of a bilateral EU-China trade deal.

Both sides recently proposed 100 PDO products each that will be discussed in negotiations.

The protection framework aims to prevent rip-offs and imitations of PDO products.

The EU's lists includes Greek PDO products such as feta cheese, the anise-flavored clear spirit ouzo, Kalamata-area olives, masticha products from the island of Hios (Chios), as well as the olive oil from the Sitia region of Crete and the island of Samos.
Bavarian beer, French champagne and the Italian blue cheese gorgonzola, for instance.

