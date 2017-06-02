Greek GDP up by 0.4% in Q1 2017

The Greek economy returned to growth in the first quarter of 2017, by 0.4 percent, overturning a recently revised forecast which pointed to a 0.5-percent downturn, on an annualized basis.

The figures were released by Greece's independent statistical bureau. El.Stat.

The result is improved by almost one percentage point from the previous forecast for the quarter.

On a three -month basis, El.Stat said Greek GDP was up by 0.4 percent in Q1 2017 over the previous quarter.

The statistical bureau said the better-than-expected result is due to the inclusion of more data, such as the turnover in the services sector and figures from a human resources survey.