Greek GDP up by 0.4% in Q1 2017

Friday, 02 June 2017 13:27
UPD:13:28
Eurokinissi/ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ
A- A A+

The Greek economy returned to growth in the first quarter of 2017, by 0.4 percent, overturning a recently revised forecast which pointed to a 0.5-percent downturn, on an annualized basis.

The figures were released by Greece's independent statistical bureau. El.Stat.

The result is improved by almost one percentage point from the previous forecast for the quarter.

On a three -month basis, El.Stat said Greek GDP was up by 0.4 percent in Q1 2017 over the previous quarter.

The statistical bureau said the better-than-expected result is due to the inclusion of more data, such as the turnover in the services sector and figures from a human resources survey.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών