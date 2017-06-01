Mytilineos group unveils 400 mln€-project for new aluminum production unit

By C. Deligiannis

The Mytilineos group on Thursday announced an investment reaching 400 million euros for its aluminum production complex at the Aspra Spitia site, in south-central Greece, on the northern coast of the Gulf of Corinth.

The investment was announced during a regular general shareholders’ meeting in Athens.

In general terms, the group’s management said a second production unit will be built to boost output by one million tons, on top of the current capacity of 820,000 tons.

Thursday’s general assembly was also significant for the fact that the Mytilineos group formally merged with the Aluminium of Greece conglomerate – following approval by a majority of shareholders. The former has for decades been one of the biggest industrial producers in Greece.

Once the last remaining bureaucratic hurdles are cleared, Mytilineos promised to complete the unit in 18 months from the beginning of construction, while creating 300 new jobs in the process.