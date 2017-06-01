Schaeuble: Despite progress, burdens have fallen on weakest strata of Greek society

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Thursday again firmly entered the fray in terms of the Greek program, saying that although progress has been achieved, Greek leadership has nevertheless put the entire burden -- of the adjustment - on the country’s weaker strata.

According to a report by the Greek state broadcaster from Berlin, Schaeuble was again took aim at the formerly anti-bailout, anti-austerity Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

“He was elected on the promise of abolishing tax privileges for shipowners, but he didn’t do anything,” was Schaeuble’s reported quip.

He also expressed “solidarity” with Greek citizens as opposed to the country’s political system, as he said.