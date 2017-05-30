Greek FinMin: Bild distorted statements; no issue of skipping July bailout payment

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos on Tuesday charged that German daily "Bild" distorted his statements - made a day earlier to reporters - in order to support its claim that Athens may default on a bailout repayment maturing in July.

Bild's dispatch on Tuesday morning negatively influenced money markets at their opening and generated yet more speculation in crisis-plagued Athens ahead of a crucial June 15 Eurogroup meeting.

"I never said that Greece will not make the July payment. There is no such issue. What I said is that the disbursement (of a loan by creditors) is not a problem because all sides have agreed to meet their commitments. However, the Greek government considers that disbursement without clarity on the debt issue is not enough in order to turn the page for the Greek government."