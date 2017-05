The government spokesman on Tuesday referred to "political expediencies" as behind the same-day "Bild" article, which claimed that Athens is considering - if pressed - to avoid the next bailout payment set for July.

According to the German mass daily, such a purported scenario would come in case no debt relief is extended to Greece at the upcoming June 15 Eurogroup meeting.

"We're not interested in German newspapers' articles, which belie political expediency," he said.