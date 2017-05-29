Pilot of Mirage 2000 that crashed in sea region safely parachutes

The pilot of a Hellenic Air Force Mirage 2000 that went down in a sea region south of the Sporades island chain in the central Aegean on Monday morning parachuted to safety.

Meanwhile, an air force underwater salvage unit is considering the prospect of raising portions of the downed aircraft.

The French-made fighter aircraft took off with another plane from an airbase north of Athens as part of a routine exercise, with the accident reported at 12.20 p.m. (10.20 GMT).

A mechanical malfunction was cited as the cause of the accident.