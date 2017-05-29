Draghi to MEPs: No QE for Greek bonds until debt relief finalized

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi on Monday told European Parliament deputies that the euro zone's central bank awaits a comprehensive agreement that will render the Greek debt as sustainable in the long-term.

He spoke before MEPs at the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON)

In more-or-less offering a nod to the IMF position over the necessity for debt relief, Draghi repeated that the ECB's governing council needs sustainability in order to express its own assessment of debt sustainability - an almost identical statement before the same committee in early February.

“We regret that a clear definition of the debt measures was not reached in the last Eurogroup," he said in reference to the recent May 22 Eurogroup meeting.

Back in Athens, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said a return to the QE program was a "difficult issue" for the country.