Marginal improvement in total credit in April, month-on-month

Monday, 29 May 2017 16:17
Total credit in crisis-bedevilled Greece only marginally improved in April 2017 over the previous month, but still remaining in "negative territory", with the figure at -1.6 from -1.7 percent in March 2017.

According to a Bank of Greece bulletin, the monthly net flow of total credit was positive at 1.029 million euros, compared with a negative net flow of 361 euros million in the previous month.

The annual growth rate of total deposits stood at 4.7 percent from 3.9 percent in the previous month and the monthly net flow of deposits was negative at 49 million euros, compared with a negative net flow of 399 million euros in March 2017. 

