Reports: Book with explosive material inside parcel caused blast that injured former Greek PM

Press reports on Friday claimed the previous day's assassination attempt against former Greek prime minister Lukas Papademos employed a gunpowder-laden book within a parcel sent to him.

The same reports state that the parcel underwent explosive detection screening and was scanned by security at the Bank of Greece (BoG) before being handed to the former premier. The parcel also held newspapers and was delivered to the Athens Academy building via a private courier company.

Papademos, 69, is the current president of the Athens Academy and the former governor of the Bank of Greece, as well as the one-time vice-president of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Another fact that emerged, according to the same press reports, is that Papademos was riding in a regular sedan, instead of an armored-plated and bullet-proof glass vehicle he usually used, given that the latter was in the shop for maintenance.

In a later development, former prime minister Antonis Samaras, who visited Papademos at the hospital on Friday, said the parcel was delivered to Papademos' residence, instead of the Athens Academy, as previously reported.

