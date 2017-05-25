Trump crosses path with Greek PM Tsipras for the first time at NATO summit; chat with Merkel

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras got his first personal glimpse of Donald Trump on Friday on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, as the leftist premier briefly spoke with the new and outspoken US President.

Tsipras held lengthier talks with his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama, with the former repeating to the Albanian socialist leader Athens' interest in stability in the western Balkans and the European course of the region's countries.

Back in Athens, government sources said Tsipras underlined that whatever nationalist rhetoric and practices in the wider region should be overcome, to the benefit of democratic principles and respect of international law.

Tsipras also met with his Dutch and Canadian counterparts, while expressing the Greek government's condolences to UK Prime Minister Theresa May over this week's terror attack in Manchester.

Ηe later also had brief talks with Italian PM Paolo Gentiloni, Angela Merkel and new French President Emmanuel Macron.