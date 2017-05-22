Slovakian FinMin Kažimír: Greek debt issue more of a political nature

Slovakian Finance Minister Peter Kažimír told reporters that the Greek debt issue is more of a political issue, rather than economic, using the word "practical" instead. He spoke while entering the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels on Monday.

The same meeting was continuing past midnight (Athens time).

Kažimír's statements more-or-less echoed the rigid German line, i.e. medium-term debt relief will be examined after the bailout ends in mid-2018 and then only if targets and commitments are met by the Greek side, and if it is deemed necessary.