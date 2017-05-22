Tsipras, Macron speak on Monday ahead of Eurogroup, debt issue discussed

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday spoke by phone with new French President Emmanuel Macron, hours before a closely watched Eurogroup meeting is set to convene in Brussels, with the Greek bailout and debt issue expected to dominate the agenda.

According to Athens, which disclosed the phone contact, both sides agreed that a comprehensive solution must be found over the debt issue, to the benefit of Greece and the Eurozone.

The two leaders, as per the press release, agreed to work towards this direction and to remain in constant communication.