Masked rioters interrupt unions' protests, rally marches in downtown Athens

Masked youths emerged amid organized protesters participating in union rallies and marches heading to Parliament, in central Athens, early Wednesday afternoon.

Unions have called for day-long strikes in the public and private sectors on Wednesday to protest the latest austerity measures brought forth by the leftist government, tabled on Tuesday in Parliament and set for a vote on Thursday.

The rioters, long identified as self-styled anarchists and anti-state activists, usually make their presence felt on central Athens' streets by hurling petrol bombs and other objects at opposing riot police, and by trying to torch vehicles, trash bins or by breaking store fronts.

Wednesday's incidents, for instance, were punctuated by the launching of makeshift fireworks at police by rioters.