Athens says debt relief discussed in Merkel-Tsipras phone contact

A telephone call between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday emerged on Wednesday, given that a strike called by press unions a day earlier coincided with both the development and the beginning of Parliament debate on the latest austerity measures and reforms tabled by the coalition government.

The latest package of measures comes after creditors' demands that the Tsipras government guarantee fiscal targets at least until 2021.

According to reports circulated by the Greek side, the issue of the country enormous debt was discussed. Tsipras' office, in fact, said both sides agreed that a solution over Greek debt relief is possible and necessary by Monday's Eurogroup meeting.

The refugee issue and EU-Turkey relations were also touched.