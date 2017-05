Moody’s forecast GDP growth in 2017 at 1.5 percent, rising to 2 percent in 2018, while its outlook on Greek banks remained “stable”.

The forecast is a far cry from the 2.7 percent figure predicted by the Greek government, European creditors and even the IMF heading into the year.

Moody’s estimated that consumer spending and new investments will remain at low levels, with unemployment also expected to remain above the 20-percent mark.