Greek state's net revenues miss target in Jan-Apr period; primary budget surplus goal exceeded

Monday, 15 May 2017 15:42
UPD:15:45
ICON PRESS/ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΛΙΑΚΟΣ
A- A A+

Net revenues over the first four months of the year were off by 152 million euros from target, with the total standing at 14.567 billion euros, down from the prescribed 14.719 billion euros.

The shortfall is due to lower revenues from forecast privatizations, as 956 million euros flowed in state coffers over the Jan-Apr period, but short of the 1.367 billion euros that were written in the 2017 budget for the corresponding period.

Additionally, stepped up tax returns also caused the target to be missed, as 1.262 billon euros were disbursed to taxpayers, higher than the forecast 978 million euros.

A primary budget surplus of 1.735 billion euros was posted during the budget’s execution over the same four-period period, slightly down from a 1.906-billion-euro surplus posted in the corresponding period of 2016, and significantly up from a target of 798 million euros.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών