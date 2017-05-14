Body recovered at site of wildfire west of Athens

A charred body was recovered by firefighters battling a wildfire due west of Athens on Sunday at the bottom of a gorge in the Aghii Theodori settlement.

The blaze erupted in brush and forestland at the coastal and hilly district, one of several areas in the greater Athens area were uncontrolled construction of unlicensed residences - usually vacation homes of varying sizes and values erected in locations outside town planning zones -- has mushroomed over past decades.

An elderly couple was also evacuated from the vicinity after sustaining burns.