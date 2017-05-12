Lagarde: Greek debt relief must be spelled out

Friday, 12 May 2017 13:06
UPD:13:09
REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

"We will carry on working on this debt relief package...There is not enough clarity yet but I hope that the European partners will continue to progress in that," she said on the sidelines of a G7 finance ministers and central bankers' meeting in Bari, Italy, ahead of a G7 summit.
A- A A+

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Friday urged for more specific debt relief measures to be spelled out by European creditors, part of the Fund's standing demand that the Greek debt's "sustainability" is ensured.

The IMF has made debt relief a condition for its return to the current Greek program - the third consecutive bailout.  

"We will carry on working on this debt relief package...There is not enough clarity yet but I hope that the European partners will continue to progress in that," she said on the sidelines of a G7 finance ministers and central bankers' meeting in Bari, Italy, ahead of a G7 summit.

 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών