Lagarde: Greek debt relief must be spelled out

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Friday urged for more specific debt relief measures to be spelled out by European creditors, part of the Fund's standing demand that the Greek debt's "sustainability" is ensured.

The IMF has made debt relief a condition for its return to the current Greek program - the third consecutive bailout.

"We will carry on working on this debt relief package...There is not enough clarity yet but I hope that the European partners will continue to progress in that," she said on the sidelines of a G7 finance ministers and central bankers' meeting in Bari, Italy, ahead of a G7 summit.