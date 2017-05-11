Leftist Greek FinMin has kind words for common Euro currency, EU project

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a UK-based academic before returning to Greece prior to 2015 to delve into the domestic political scene from a radical leftist standpoint, appeared as a stern opponent of "Grexit" on Thursday.

Speaking in Parliament, Tsakalotos admitted that if a member-state leaves the common European currency it will face a "huge problem".

"The monetary union states that a devaluation will never occur, given that from the time it (monetary union) materializes, it is transformed into a system of constant currency exchanges," he said, adding that otherwise such a union would be very susceptible to crisis, therefore "that is the reason we are fighting against the prospect".

He also claimed he has never been a detractor of the EU, while saying he belongs to a pro-Europe party, i.e. ruling SYRIZA.