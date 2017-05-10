EBRD: Greek GDP growth rate at 2.0% in 2017; 2.2% in 2018

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is the latest institutional body to calculate lower Greek GDP growth rate for 2017, down from the forecasts previously made by Athens, European creditors and even the IMF.

The EBRD forecast GDP growth of 2 percent for 2017, rising to 2.2 percent for 2018 by the Greek economy.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the development bank said a return to growth for the recession-battered country is due to progress made in implementing reforms as well as a gradual restoration of business confidence in Greece.