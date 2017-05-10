ND MP: Controversial amendment to write-off SEKAP fines cannot be retroactively applied

A main opposition New Democracy (ND) deputy on Wednesday warned that a controversial amendment passed last week by a slim majority of MPs backing the leftist-rightist Greek government coalition - which would have wiped out 38 million euros in fines against a cigarette manufacturer - does not include a retroactive application.

Deputy Costas Tzavaras, a former minister in a center-right government prior to 2015, referred directly to the amendment, which the opposition claimed was tailor-made to write-off fines imposed against the SEKAP tobacco cooperative and cigarette manufacturer.

The northeastern Greece company was purchased by high-profile Russian-Greek investor Ivan Savvidis in 2014. The fines were imposed on the company over smuggling infractions, and came before Savvidis purchased SEKAP.

Press reports in Athens on Wednesday referred to a gaffe on the part of the Tsipras government in not properly composing an "Ex post facto law", i.e. with retroactive effect.

Speaking on the Athens radio station Skai, Tzavaras said the amendment was inserted into a bill unveiling an out-of-court settlement framework to settle outstanding arrears, and will come into effect three months after its ratification. The amendment also doesn't foresee application of its remedial provisions for predating actions or alleged offenses.

Tzavaras, an attorney by training, said the government will have to file another amendment in order to eliminate SEKAP's fines.

Meanwhile, speaking on another Athens radio station, the SYRIZA deputy who submitted the amendment said it was prepared by the ruling party's legislative group, and that he has "no relation" with the bill, except in his capacity as the head of a relevant Parliament committee.