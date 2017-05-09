February marks reversal of previous months' trend, as more vessels join Greek registry

Last February witnessed a reversal of the previous months' trend in terms of declining numbers of Greek-flagged vessels listed under the country's registry, as the figure that stood in December 2016 -- 1,832 vessels -- reached 1,843 in February 2017.

Over the past four months, as confirmed by the relevant publications in the Government Gazette, at least 21 vessels, most owned or controlled by some of the best-known Greek shipping families, raised the Greek flag and joined the country's registry.

New entries onto the registry included a 81K GRT tanker belonging to the Avin group, which was renamed "Kriti Island". Six vessels of the Angelikoussis group raised the Greek flag recently, all tankers or LNG carriers.

