Greek minister in Israel; MoC on telecoms signed

Monday, 08 May 2017 09:16
UPD:09:17
INTIME NEWS/ΜΠΑΛΤΑΣ ΚΩΣΤΑΣ

Telecommunications "roaming" is prominent in the MoC, with Papas saying the looming agreement aims to reduce roaming charges for each country's users in the other. He also touched on major investments planned in Greece for new digital telecoms networks.
A- A A+

Greek Digital Policy & Telecoms Minister Nikos Pappas signed a bilateral memorandum of cooperation (MoC) in Israel on Sunday with his Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi, who holds the telecommunications portfolio in the current Netanyahu government.

Telecommunications "roaming" is prominent in the MoC, with Papas saying the looming agreement aims to reduce roaming charges for each country's users in the other. He also touched on major investments planned in Greece for new digital telecoms networks.

Earlier, the Greek minister toured the Israeli Aerospace Industries.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών