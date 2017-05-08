Greek minister in Israel; MoC on telecoms signed

Greek Digital Policy & Telecoms Minister Nikos Pappas signed a bilateral memorandum of cooperation (MoC) in Israel on Sunday with his Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi, who holds the telecommunications portfolio in the current Netanyahu government.

Telecommunications "roaming" is prominent in the MoC, with Papas saying the looming agreement aims to reduce roaming charges for each country's users in the other. He also touched on major investments planned in Greece for new digital telecoms networks.

Earlier, the Greek minister toured the Israeli Aerospace Industries.