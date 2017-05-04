EWG statement on Greece

The EWG met today to take stock of state of play of the 2nd review of the ESM stability programme for Greece. The EWG welcomed the preliminary agreement reached between the institutions and the Greek authorities on a policy package which will be the basis for concluding the 2nd review of the ESM stability programme.

Following the implementation of the prior actions by Greece, the Eurogroup could endorse the policy package and the terms of the next disbursement and address the sustainability of Greek debt in the near future, on the basis of the May 2016 agreement.