115 vessel transactions by Greek shipping interests over first 4 months of 2017

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

Greek shipowners and Greek-controlled shipping companies invested a total of 2.36 billion euros over the first four months of 2017, a period that witnessed many more vessels changing hands worldwide in comparison to the same four-month period of 2016.

Conversely, new orders at shipyards around the world were down in comparison to the same period of 2016.

According to the Athens-based ship brokerage firm Intermodal, a total of 572 vessels changed hands between January and April 2017, with total turnover reaching 6.618 billion euros. During the same period of 2016, the figures were 391 vessels, and 4.136 billion euros.

Greek shipping interests purchased or sold a total of 115 vessels over the Jan-Apr 2017 period, including 18 tankers and one LNG carrier; the figure for the same period of 2016 was 81 vessels (five tankers and one LNG carrier).