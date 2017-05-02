Bloomberg: EWG meeting on Greek program on Thur.

Tuesday, 02 May 2017 19:33
UPD:19:47
EUROKINISSI/ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ
A- A A+

Tuesday's agreement between Athens and creditors over reforms by the latter will be the focus of a special EWG meeting on Thursday, Bloomberg reported later in the day, citing what it called two high-ranking officials involved in the negotiations.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών