Bloomberg: EWG meeting on Greek program on Thur.

Tuesday's agreement between Athens and creditors over reforms by the latter will be the focus of a special EWG meeting on Thursday, Bloomberg reported later in the day, citing what it called two high-ranking officials involved in the negotiations.
