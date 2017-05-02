Creditors' statement: After deal further discussions on Greek debt's sustainability

Greece's institutional creditors on Tuesday morning referred to an agreement that will form the basis for a conclusion of the second review of the Greek program, hours after specific measures were finalized between lenders and the Tsipras coalition government.

The brief statement was issued, jointly, by the European Commission, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The institutional creditors, what the leftist Greek government calls the "Institutions", referred to Greek authorities' intent to rapidly implement a series of measures. They also noted that the "preliminary agreement" will be completed with further discussions "in order to ensure that the Greek debt is sustainable".