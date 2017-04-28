Privatization fund to seek consultant to consider options for its majority stake in natgas provider

Greece's privatization fund (HRADF) on Friday issued an invitation for the hiring of an international consultant to advise it on how to better exploit its 65-percent stake in the state-run Public Gas Corp. of Greece (DE.PA), the dominant natgas provider in the country.

The remaining 35 percent of DE.PA' shares are held by the Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.Pe) group, where the state also retains a strategic stake.

A standing memorandum obligation for the government is to liberalize the energy sector in the country, allowing for more private sector involvement in order to boost competition towards lowering rates and improving services.