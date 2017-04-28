Spike in complaints filed with Ombudsman office in 2016

The office of Greece's Consumers' Ombudsman on Thursday announced that just more than 7,000 petitions were filed in 2016 to resolve complaints, a figure that was higher by 31.2 percent over 2015.

When counting complaints filed with the European Consumers' Center in Greece, then the number rises to 7,609 for 2016 - the highest figure since the European agency began operations in the country.

On a positive note, 82.53 percent of the complaints filed in 2016 were reported as resolved more-or-less in a timely manner, less than 90 days, and without any added costs for complainants.

As in previous years, financial services (banks, loans) attracted the most complaints by consumers, followed by telecommunications, power and water providers.

