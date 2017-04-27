ND leader heaps criticism on ruling party over alleged 'kit glove' treatment of Maduro regime

The ongoing political unrest in strife-plagued Venezuela emerged thousands of kilometers away on Greece’s central political scene this week, as main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis sharply criticized the ruling party over its rejection of a motion to discuss the situation in the South America country in the Greek Parliament.

“They refused discussion in Parliament; they (European left grouping) voted against (a motion) in the European Parliament; they are embarrassing themselves for the sake of (Venezuelan strongman Nicolas) Maduro…” Mitsotakis, the leader of the center-right New Democracy (ND) party, Tweeted on Thursday.

MPs of Greece’s ruling party, leftist SYRIZA, voted down an opposition motion to discuss Venezuela in Parliament, a development that rekindled criticism in the country over SYRIZA’s alleged close ties with the radical socialists ruling the oil-rich South American country and the previously anti-bailout and anti-austerity SYRIZA party.

Meanwhile, New Democracy (ND) party’s press office director, Makarios Lazaridis, also took to Twitter to point out that only MEPs belonging to Podemos in Spain and Greece’s SYRIZA backed the Maduro regime at the European Parliament this week.