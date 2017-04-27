Consortium that submitted winning bid for Thessaloniki port announces joint venture share breakdown

The consortium that submitted the highest bid for a majority stake in the Thessaloniki Port Authority on Thursday promised to transform northern Greece’s biggest facility into a gateway and transport hub for the country, the Balkans and the wider SE European region.

The consortium, comprised of Deutsche Invest Equity Partners GmbH, Belterra Investments Ltd. and Terminal Link SAS, submitted a winning bid of 231 million euros to privatization fund (HRADF) for the purchase of a 67-percent stake in the port authority, Greece’s second largest.

The three entities in the consortium also announced the establishment of a joint venture, with the share breakdown being Diep, with 47 percent; Terminal Link, 33 percent; and Belterrain Investment, 20 percent.