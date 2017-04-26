Govt spox confident negotiations with creditors will be successful this week

Wednesday, 26 April 2017 13:26
UPD:13:29
INTIME NEWS/ΜΠΑΛΤΑΣ ΚΩΣΤΑΣ

The Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos
A- A A+

The Greek government spokesman on Wednesday again appeared confident that whatever unresolved issues in negotiations between Athens and its institutional creditors will be overcome during talks this week.

In comments to an Athens-area radio station, spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos merely said negotiations are continuing, without offering details.

However, he did mention the goal of Greece rejoining the ECB's quantitative easing (QE) stimulus program, as an extra incentive for presenting a total agreement to Eurozone finance ministers at a May 22 Eurogroup meeting.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών